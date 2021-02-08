Boardwalktech Announces New Major European Broadcasting and Media Customer

Boardwalk Digital Ledger selected to manage production processes

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by a major European based broadcasting and media company (the "Client") to implement Boardwalk's proprietary Digital Ledger Platform. First year total revenue is expected to exceed USD $100,000 for this first application, of several applications expected, comprising both recurring revenue and professional services.

This Client has thousands of content pieces being produced at any given time that subsequently get distributed through mediums such as television and online. Production processes range across several teams, often globally, requiring extremely high levels of coordination with multiple business units. Boardwalktech's Digital Ledger Platform will be used to develop an application to better manage production activity and production costs for content produced by the Client, allowing multiple worldwide groups to work on content simultaneously and with full accountability for costs.

"Being selected by this major global and iconic broadcast and media entity to help resolve its production and content challenges using our proprietary technology is a strong testament to the level of value our technology brings to businesses. According to a recent study by Deloitte, since Spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has been accelerating structural challenges and trends that have long faced the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. An organization of this size has an unparalleled amount of critical process activity being created, edited and shared on a daily basis – where timely and authorized decisions can make or break a process," said Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech. "Accordingly, the value derived by running collaborative processes on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform which include improved collaboration and accountability leading to better, faster decision making and enhanced auditability and overall efficiency will allow this large enterprise to have total transparency with their process data. Getting everyone on the same page with the same data at the same time so decisions can be made is no longer a nice to have but a must have."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running over 100 live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

