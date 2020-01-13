Boardwalktech Announces BW.Supplychain Ecosystem for Retail, Apparel, and CPG

BW.Supplychain Ecosystem and NOW to expand business in Retail, Apparel, and CPG segments

New modules include: BW.Supplychain, BW.Story, BW.Retail

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV:BWLK, OTCQB:BWLKF) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech") unveiled a suite of product enhancements, called the BW.Supplychain ecosystem, targeted at new and existing customers in the Retail, Apparel and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) segments. This new ecosystem will enable multiple functional and vertically focused customer applications that are built on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger platform and patent-pending Network of Words (NOW) technology. NOW is a new technology offering from Boardwalktech that converges structured and unstructured data such as SQL, bill of materials, documents, videos, and images. Boardwalktech plans on additional customer and product derivative announcements related to NOW in the future.

Boardwalktech will be demonstrating its new BW.Supplychain ecosystem – including BW.Control Tower, BW.Retail, and BW.Story -- in booth #3126 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020 show being held January 12-14 at the Javits Center in New York City, or by appointment by contacting: [email protected]

While Boardwalktech is unveiling these new applications at NRF, the benefits extend beyond retail and can be used in other enterprise networks including information technology (IT), food, pharmaceutical, financial, and other consumer-oriented markets that require dynamic management of products and services. In fact, Boardwalktech has other prospective enterprise clients currently in various stages using these products, with Boardwalktech expecting to announce new customer deployments in the near future.

BW.Supplychain enables and integrates the detection of positive and disruptive ripples in the global multi-tiered supply chain without an expensive or time-consuming translation of B2B transactions and other information exchanges comprising EDI, Excel files, Emails, and PDF documents into SQL data models and custom reports. BW.Supplychain mirrors these documents in their original form without loss of fidelity and automatically correlates critical events with enterprise data.

BW.Supplychain provides a more efficient platform for inventory management and leverages the Boardwalk patented cell level transaction chaining technology for early detection of supply chain disruptions – amplifying beneficial ones, while mitigating or resolving disruptive ones -- using our rapid collaboration, planning and operations applications with results delivered via the BW.ControlTower.

BW.Supplychain contains 3 unique tools for management to enhance productivity:

BW.ControlTower – a high visibility Supply Chain Network Editor, Diamond Lane, a rapid collaboration and decision making engine, a set of Supply Chain Applications to execute these decisions such as Clear to Build, Capacity Planning, PO Tracking, Costing and Quote Management, and an analytics engine and reporting dashboard that provides real-time data on production, shipment, and sell through changes at specific SKU or Customer levels.

BW.Story - empowers radical transparency between products and customers by allowing everyone to see publicly shareable nuances of products, from how it was made, to the source of materials such as fabrics, all the way to the designer themselves. This adds an improved level of context, allowing products to speak for themselves from design to ultimate sale which will improve both in-store and on-line conversion rates.

BW.Retail - a new solution that inspires retail employees to better understand the brand and the products they are selling (like brand heritage, history, exact type of fabric, where the product was manufactured and other important details) leading to significantly improved in-store conversion rates. BW.Story and BW.Retail are built on the Digital Ledger and NOW technologies.

"It is especially important for Retail, CPG and Apparel companies to understand and manage rapid product, customer and market-driven responses," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "The only way companies will thrive in this rapidly changing environment is to have better, more relevant information faster so decisions can be made in minutes or hours vs days or weeks".

Mr. Duncan continued, "With the Boardwalk Digital Ledger, Network of Words (NOW), BW.Supply Chain, BW.Retail, BW. Story, and BW.Control Tower, companies will have visibility into actionable data with accuracy and data integrity. These data flows come from both structured and unstructured data. Being able to aggregate this information and see actionable data in the BW.Control Tower will deliver improved results including reduced time to market, a reduction in inventory and operational costs, and increased sales and margins by having the right product in the right quantity in the right place at the right time".

About Boardwalktech:

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 27 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission-critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification, and blockchain immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned digital ledger cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

For further information: Charlie Glavin, Chief Financial Officer, Boardwalktech, Inc., 650-618-6163, [email protected]; J.B. Kuppe, SVP Marketing, [email protected], 650-618-6104; Corey Cohen, [email protected], 416-644-5081