BOARDWALK REIT RELEASES 2025 ESG REPORT

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT ("Boardwalk", "the Trust", "We") announced today that it issued its seventh annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining its 2025 initiatives and achievements.

Highlights of Boardwalk's 2025 ESG Report include:

Achieved a 20% reduction in GHG emissions, 14% reduction in energy usage and 7.6% reduction in water use intensity since 2019.

Completed our first solar photovoltaic installation at a property in Edmonton, Alberta.

Invested $16.4 million in energy efficient upgrades.

Expanded water and thermal submetering in our portfolio, with 28.8% of total suites directly metered or submetered for water and 25.7% for natural gas.

Strong Resident Member and Associate engagement, with a Net Promoter Score of 82 and Associate Net Promoter Score of 76.

Provided over $274,000 in charitable donations and scholarships.

Improved performance across GRESB and other benchmarking assessments.

Completed a pilot climate scenario analysis of 10 properties.

"Our commitment to ESG continues to be grounded in purpose, care, and responsibility," says Sam Kolias, CEO and Chairman. "By reducing friction across our operations and experiences, we are creating communities that are more connected, resilient and designed for the future. This report highlights the meaningful progress we have made together in 2025 and the priorities that will guide us forward."

Boardwalk's 2025 ESG Report is available on its website at bwalk.com/en-ca/investors/esg.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and the first choice in multi-family communities to work, invest, and call home with our Boardwalk Family Forever. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with approximately 34,000 residential suites totaling 30 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livesTM. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and have evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Family Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Family Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Family Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors .

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information please contact: Boardwalk REIT, Investor Relations | (403) 531-9255 | [email protected]