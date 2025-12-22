BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NON-CASH DISTRIBUTION

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ("Boardwalk", the "REIT" or the "Trust") announces that it has declared a special non-cash distribution of $1.425 per Trust Unit, payable on December 31, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025 (the "Special Distribution").

Throughout fiscal 2025, the Trust has completed the dispositions of several communities in line with the Trust's IFRS fair value while increasing its funds from operations ("FFO") above the initial range reflected in its original financial guidance for the year. The non-cash Special Distribution is primarily being made to distribute to Unitholders a portion of the capital gain and other income realized by the Trust as a result of the dispositions during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Special Distribution will be in the form of a capital gain and other income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Canadian resident Unitholders will generally be required to include their proportionate share of the Trust's income and net taxable capital gain for the 2025 tax year as allocated and designated by the Trust in computing their respective income for the 2025 tax year.

The non-cash Special Distribution will be paid at the close of business on December 31, 2025 by the issuance of additional Trust Units that will have a fair market value equal to the dollar amount of the Special Distribution and which will be based on the closing price of the Trust Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 31, 2025. Immediately after the payment of the Special Distribution, the issued and outstanding Trust Units will be consolidated such that the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Trust Units immediately after the Special Distribution will be the same as immediately before the Special Distribution. The amount of the Special Distribution will increase the adjusted cost base of Unitholders' consolidated Trust Units. Unitholders that are not a resident in Canada for Canadian federal income tax purposes may be subject to applicable withholding taxes in connection with the payment of the Special Distribution.

The Trust cautions that the foregoing comments are not intended to be, and should not be construed as, legal or tax advice to any Unitholder. The Trust recommends that the Unitholders consult their own tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them of this anticipated Special Distribution and related unit consolidation.

