Board Unveils Office of Finance AI Agents to Transform Finance into a Strategic Powerhouse

Board Advances Continuous Planning for the Office of Finance with AI Agents, Deep Microsoft 365 Integration, and Best-in-Class Econometric and Operational Forecasting on a Single, Unified Platform

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Board, the AI continuous planning platform, today announced at Board Beyond, London, the expansion of its integrated business planning solutions with the introduction of its Office of Finance Agents. These new capabilities are designed to elevate finance from a reporting function to a strategic driver of growth--transforming how organizations plan, forecast, consolidate, and report to drive aligned confident decisions. In addition, Board unveiled its latest platform making the reimagined planner experience more focused on enabling continuous planning into everyday workflows.

FP&A Agent and Controller Agent Now Available

The FP&A Agent and Controller Agent are designed to help finance teams reduce manual effort and focus on higher-value analysis and decision-making.

The FP&A Agent streamlines tasks such as three-statement modeling, variance validation, revenue and margin planning, adaptive forecasting, and root-cause analysis. The Controller Agent extends these capabilities into financial close, consolidation, and reporting, helping organizations move faster while maintaining trust in their financial data. By embedding finance-specific, explainable AI into high-impact use cases, Board connects FP&A, financial close, consolidation, and reporting within a single, unified platform. This milestone advances Board's vision for the Office of Finance and accelerates the path toward autonomous finance, where finance teams govern an intelligent network of agents that align strategy, resources, and execution in real time.

"The Board FP&A Agent gives me new ideas beyond my usual patterns," said Chris Xu, Chief Accounting Officer APAC at Ammega. "It delivers genuinely out-of-the-box insights that challenge my experience."

Reimagining the Planner Experience - Governed Planning Data into Excel

Recognizing the continued importance of Excel in finance workflows, Board has deepened its Microsoft 365 integration. Enhanced Microsoft 365 integration allows users to continue working in Excel while remaining fully connected to Board's governed data, models, and business logic. Combined with a fully interactive enhanced spreadsheet-like planning experience provided by Board Flex Grid, users can work within familiar Excel environments while maintaining a connection to governed enterprise data. The result is a planning environment that is easier to use day-to-day without pushing work back into unmanaged spreadsheets.

"Board for Microsoft 365 allows us to maintain a single governed data model in Board while democratizing access to reporting," said Will Deer, Manager of FP&A at EBSCO Industries. "Business users can quickly pull trusted data into Excel and perform their own analysis, which significantly speeds up reporting and reduces dependency on centralized report development."

Turning Market Volatility into Competitive Advantage – Unified Forecasting

Forecasting has become more consequential than ever, as demand volatility rises and errors move rapidly into execution, yet 65–70% of enterprises still operate with multiple, conflicting demand signals, and only a quarter successfully reconcile top-down and bottom-up forecasts. This fragmentation drives distortion, instability, and internal misalignment, eroding enterprise value and increasing executive risk. Board addresses this challenge as the only platform that unifies financial and operational planning on a single, unified platform, now enhanced with robust forecasting capabilities.

Following its 2024 acquisition of Prevedere, Board brings industry-leading econometric forecasting powered by AI to improve forecast accuracy by up to 50% by natively combining internal metrics with more than 5 million external economic signals to understand drivers and scenarios and anticipate market shifts before they hit an organization's P&L and plan with confidence. Board's announcement today of operational forecasting capabilities to support execution-level decisions and short horizon operational decisions strengthens Board's unified forecasting capabilities. Native to the Board AI Continuous Planning Platform, these capabilities deliver a single, reconciled demand signal that directly informs financial plans, operational decisions, and executive reporting to drive more aligned, accurate, and financially impactful decisions under uncertainty. Leading organizations don't need to choose between understanding why demand changes and predicting what will happen next. They leverage both macroeconomic and operational forecasting.

"Planning no longer has the luxury of waiting for the cycle to catch up," said David Marmer, Chief Product Officer at Board. "Demand signals move faster, forecasts face greater scrutiny, and teams must understand change while there is still time to respond. We built this release with AI embedded directly into the model teams already trust--rather than adding another layer on top."

Expanding the Network of AI Agents

The FP&A Agent and Controller Agent are the first in a broader portfolio of domain-specific AI agents. New agents soon to follow include:

Merchandiser Agent – connects demand, inventory, cost, and financial goals to enable confident, margin-aware decisions across products and channels.

– connects demand, inventory, cost, and financial goals to enable confident, margin-aware decisions across products and channels. Supply Chain Agent – anticipates disruptions and guides planners through rapid what-if scenario analysis for resilient, cost-effective outcomes.

Together, these agents expand Board's integrated planning capabilities, accelerating time to value, unifying finance and operations, and delivering an agentic, continuous planning experience.

Explore Board Agents at board.com/ai.

About Board

Board is the enterprise planning platform that delivers Analytical AI, Generative AI, and persona-based, domain-specific AI agents into a unified planning environment, enabling organizations to continuously plan, accurately forecast, and make confident decisions. By integrating internal business data with expert-curated macroeconomic intelligence and multi-agent orchestration, Board delivers predictive insights and real-time executive visibility across financial and operational planning. Its fully integrated, agentic planning platform empowers organizations to respond with agility, capitalizing on growth opportunities, making smarter trade-offs, and proactively mitigating risk in an increasingly dynamic market environment.

That's why visionary global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, HSBC, and thousands more trust Board to navigate complex markets with confidence.

For more information, visit www.board.com.

SOURCE BOARD / Corporate Ink

Jennie Olean, [email protected]