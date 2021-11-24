BnSellit Technology Inc. Provides Operating Update

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE: BNSL) announced today that between October 3 and October 6, 2021 the BnSellit Platform was introduced at North America's largest Vacation Rental Management conference (2021 VRMA International Conference) in San Antonio, Texas. Over three days, BnSellit presented the Platform to hundreds of Short-Term Rental multi-location property owners and managers resulting in the signing of 2,600 host location requisitions. As of the date of this release, 300 of the 2,600 host location profiles have been added to the BnSellit Platform and an additional 350 host locations will be added by the end December 2021. As of the date of this press release, 710 host locations are registered on the BnSellit Platform.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental ('STR') properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers ('Hosts'). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave.

