BNS Split Corp. II Announces Redemption Prices and De-listing of Capital Shares and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc., as administrator of BNS Split Corp. II (the "Company"), announced today that the redemption prices for all outstanding Class A Capital Shares (the "Capital Shares") and Class B Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the "Preferred Shares") to be paid on September 22, 2020 are as follows:

Redemption Price per Preferred Share: $19.71

Redemption Price per Capital Share: $14.4828

BNS Split Corp. II is a mutual fund corporation created to hold a portfolio of common shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Capital Shares and Preferred Shares of BNS Split Corp. II are listed for trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BSC and BSC.PR.C respectively. The Capital Shares and Preferred Shares will be de-listed from the TSX as at the close of trading on September 22, 2020.

For further information: Investor Relations, BNS Split Corp. II, (416) 863-7301, E-mail: [email protected], Web site: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com

