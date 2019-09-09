BNS Split Corp. II Announces Partial Call for Redemption

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - BNS Split Corp. II (the "Company") announced today that it has called 34,446 Preferred Shares for cash redemption on September 20, 2019 (in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended) representing approximately 7.70% of the outstanding Preferred Shares as a result of the special annual retraction of 68,892 Capital Shares by the holders thereof. The Preferred Shares shall be redeemed on a pro rata basis, so that each holder of Preferred Shares of record on September 18, 2019 will have approximately 7.70% of their Preferred Shares redeemed. The redemption price for the Preferred Shares will be $19.71 per share.

Holders of Preferred Shares that are on record for dividends but have been called for redemption will be entitled to receive dividends thereon which have been declared but remain unpaid up to but not including September 20, 2019.

Payment of the amount due to holders of Preferred Shares will be made by the Company on September 20, 2019. On and after September 20, 2019 the holders of Preferred Shares that have been called for redemption will not be entitled to dividends or to exercise any right in respect of such shares except to receive the amount due on redemption.

BNS Split Corp. II is a mutual fund corporation created to hold a portfolio of common shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Capital Shares and Preferred Shares of BNS Split Corp. II are listed for trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BSC and BSC.PR.C respectively.

