BNK Announces 2019 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol; BKX

OTCQX ticker symbol; BNKPF

CAMARILLO, CA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 25, 2019. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at seven and elected the following seven nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee

Votes For % For Votes Withheld %Withheld











Ford Nicholson

16,739,516 79.63% 4,282,759 20.37%











Victor Redekop

18,365,090 87.36% 2,657,185 12.64%











Eric Brown

20,851,410 99.19% 170,865 0.81%











General Wesley Clark

17,826,074 84.80% 3,196,201 15.20%











Wolf Regener

20,873,390 99.29% 148,885 0.71%











Leslie O'Connor

20,823,910 99.06% 198,365 0.94%











David Neuhauser

17,632,849 83.88% 3,389,426 16.12%

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan with 96.86% of the votes in favour.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF.

For further information: Wolf E. Regener, +1 (805) 484-3613, Email: investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com, Website: www.bnkpetroleum.com

