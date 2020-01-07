BNI's 35 Years of Helping Businesses Grow Through Referrals

International Networking Leader-BNI® Celebrates 35 Years of Helping Businesses Grow Through Referral Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- BNI (Business Network International) celebrates 35 years of building referral generating relationships for its Members around the world.

In 1985, BNI held its first meeting in Arcadia, Calif., with 20 people in attendance. Since that time, it has grown to be the largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. Today, BNI has over 270,000 Members in more than 70 countries around the world attending weekly meetings in nearly 9,500 Chapters. From its inception, BNI has helped its Members generate over $100 Billion in closed business. With thousands of chapters worldwide, BNI provides a global business network that is unparalleled in scope, scale and performance. After 35 years, BNI remains the world's leading referral organization.

"It is very humbling to me to see what BNI has become," says Dr. Ivan Misner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI. "I simply had this nugget of an idea 35 years ago. If it was just me, BNI would be two chapters, not approaching 10,000. It was all our BNI Directors and Members that made the dream a reality. BNI's impact on the world of business and on individual lives continues to flourish. I feel so proud of how the Givers Gain® philosophy has been embraced by millions of people and expanded around the world."

"The success of BNI is a tribute to our Founder Dr. Ivan Misner for having the vision, drive and determination to create an organization that is so simple in design and yet has had such an extraordinary impact on people's lives. It's also a tribute to all the BNI Leaders and Members past and present who have tirelessly supported and helped each other grow their businesses. I look forward reaching BNI's next milestone of 10,000 chapters," says Graham Weihmiller, Chairman and CEO of BNI.

For the 35th Anniversary Logo and photos: https://bni.canto.com/v/BNIAnniversary

For more information about joining BNI: https://www.bni.com/

About BNI

BNI is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. BNI has over 270,000 members who attend one of nearly 9,500 weekly chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides its members the right environment, training and support to help them build strong referral generating relationships and business skills to grow their business. Visit BNI.com for more information

SOURCE BNI

For further information: Media: Terry Atkins, +1 (704) 248-4800 ext.47, [email protected], http://bni.com

Related Links

http://bni.com

