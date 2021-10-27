BNI® USA Is Taking A Great Membership & Making It Even Better

Global Networking Powerhouse Recommits to Every Member's Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading business referral organization, is recommitting to the success of every BNI Member by taking a great membership and making it even better. The organization, originally founded in California in 1985, and which now spans over 70 countries has recently implemented new enhancements within the USA to ensure every one of its US Members is given new resources to grow their business and thereby create jobs and opportunities in thousands of communities nationwide. While BNI Members in the USA generated over $4 billion in business revenue in the last 12 months, the organization realizes that there are far more opportunities to bolster economic growth in the uneven recovery from the pandemic.

BNI USA will provide a new level of support that integrates terrific field leaders with advanced technology and powerful training that can transform the businesses and livelihoods of BNI Members in the US. This recommitment will powerfully and positively impact every BNI Member in the US, as well as their employees and families, while simultaneously stimulating business growth across the US economy.

"You, and we, can lead the revival of the US economy. We don't need to have businesses suffering" says BNI Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Dr. Ivan Misner. "We don't need to have hopelessness. We have the power to change that. We really do." Watch Dr. Ivan Misner's full video here to learn more about how BNI USA is elevating its game, as well as the changes that are coming soon to catapult BNI USA to a whole new level.

BNI USA statistical research through September of 2021 finds that, on average, BNI Members in the US made over $50,000 from their BNI membership over the last 12 months via over 30 valuable new client referrals*. "BNI Members need valuable referrals more than ever, and BNI will answer the call" says BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller. "I believe entrepreneurs and business leaders will lead the world forward, and BNI wants to be their trusted partner in that process."

To kickstart economies worldwide, BNI just hosted its 2021 Global Convention where nearly 8,000 business leaders worldwide collaborated in a highly interactive virtual event with top notch speakers, global networking, and terrific entertainment that helped create a positive ripple effect for businesses worldwide. Additionally, through the generous donations of BNI Members, the BNI Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children receive a better education, fundraised over $40,000 USD at the BNI Global Convention 2021. With that money, the BNI Foundation will be able to continue disbursing Givers Gain Grants, supporting classrooms and teachers, funding scholarships, and providing the resources to ensure that children have a path to better education. Check out the Global Convention highlight reel video here. Next year, BNI announced that the Global Convention will be hosted in the beautiful and vibrant city of Singapore! To learn more about BNI or connect with our support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

*This information is based on BNI statistical research on data through the end of September of 2021. This data was internally reviewed, approved, and issued for public dissemination as of October 6, 2021.

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 280,000 Member-businesses participating in nearly 10,500 BNI Chapters that meet each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $141,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 139 million valuable new client referrals. Today, the average BNI referral results in over $1,000 in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

About BNI Online®

BNI Online is an advanced online platform that helps BNI Members build deep relationships and share valuable client referrals with other Members from the convenience of their home or office. BNI Online is seamlessly integrated with BNI's other technology platforms and provides businesses everywhere with convenient training and support to help them share and receive referrals from other BNI Members across town and across the world. To learn how you can visit a BNI Online chapter, go to www.bni.com.

About BNI Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Beth and Dr. Ivan Misner, the BNI Foundation is a non-profit organization which has raised over $3.5 million to support the educational needs of young people. The BNI Foundation supports children and education through three channels: Business Voices, Givers Gain Grants, and the Misner Endowment. Business Voices projects focus on how BNI Members, Directors, and Chapters can use their time, talent, knowledge, and experience to help children in the communities in which they live and work. Givers Gain Grants are grants that are funded from donation income received. The Misner Endowment is the legacy support of the Foundation ensuring its impact for generations to come. To support the BNI Foundation visit www.bnifoundation.org.

