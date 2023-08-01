BNI® MEMBERS GENERATED OVER $21.9 BILLION IN REVENUE IN THE PAST YEAR TO FUEL BUSINESS GROWTH GLOBALLY

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- BNI®, the world's largest business networking organization, proudly announces the extraordinary achievements of its Members in creating tangible business impact through the power of networking and word-of-mouth referral marketing. BNI Members have collectively generated $21.9 billion USD in revenue for their fellow Members over the past year through more than 14.2 million referrals1.

BNI's commitment to fostering valuable connections and qualified referrals has led to significant economic growth for business owners and entrepreneurs across its global network. These impressive results demonstrate the value that BNI Members bring to each other's businesses.

These referrals have played a crucial role in fueling success and opening new doors for entrepreneurs and business professionals within the BNI community. Heather Lee, an active BNI Member in the office services industry based in Boise, Idaho, shares her firsthand experience of how her Membership has contributed to significant business growth while also emphasizing the additional value she gains from being part of the BNI community. "In addition to the growth of the business, I've grown my network of friends in which I feel confident with referring business to. BNI is a commitment, but worth the time and investment of relationships and therefore business exchanged."

As BNI Members continue to create and capitalize on the vast opportunities available within the BNI network, the organization remains committed to fostering an environment that facilitates meaningful connections and drives business growth for its Members.

1. This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of July 9, 2023 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide over the last 12 months. 2. This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data for the month of June 2023 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide.

