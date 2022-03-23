BNI ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITION TO BNI'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David brings an incredible wealth of knowledge in scaling very successful peer-to-peer network models. Tweet this

In the past five years, BNI has been focused on significantly expanding its senior leadership team and bolstering Member and franchisee support throughout the world, while also strengthening its Board of Directors. The recent additions to the team exemplify the organization's focus on bringing world-class talent to help BNI Members and franchisees worldwide achieve their dreams.

Mr. Wilkie has been the Chief Executive Officer of World 50, an intimate membership platform that supports very senior executives from large, globally recognized organizations, for 11 years. World 50's focus on providing a valuable network of business professionals through a collaborative and supportive environment aligns well with BNI's model. The commitment to values, community and service is also consistent across both organizations.

"With an impressive 37-year heritage, solid global footprint, and advanced and expanding tech and innovation capability, BNI has been a very impressive organization to me for quite some time now," says Wilkie. "BNI's exceptionally strong culture also attracted me to this organization. I am thrilled to join the Board and very excited to help BNI achieve its full global potential."

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 285,000 Member-businesses participating in nearly 10,500 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals. * To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to January 7, 2022.

About World 50

Founded in 2004, World 50 consists of private peer communities that enable CEOs and C-level executives from globally respected organizations to discover better ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. The busiest officer-level executives and their most promising future leaders trust World 50 to facilitate collaboration, conversation, and counsel on the topics most crucial to leading, transforming, and growing modern enterprises. World 50 communities serve every significant enterprise leadership role. With the recent acquisitions of G100 and Procurement Leaders, World 50 has positioned itself to serve leaders across all senior leadership roles, functions, and geographies. With the addition of EHIR, World 50 extends this impact to all employees as well.

SOURCE BNI

For further information: Bethany Rippy, +1 (704) 248-4800 ext.57, [email protected]