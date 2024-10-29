TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZIQ).

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF has closed its initial offering of exchange traded units and is today listed and trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to large and mid capitalization issuers across developed market countries, excluding Canada and the US (the "Index"), by establishing, directly or indirectly, a long or short position in the instruments included in the Index (each, an "Index Constituent"), each in proportion to its positive or negative weight in the Index and/or instruments that are not Index Constituents but that have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics similar to the Index or a subset of the Index Constituents.

Further information can be found at BMO ETF Centre.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETF before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

