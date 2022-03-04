BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund and BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund leverage Brookfield Public Securities Group's expertise in real assets and alternatives

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the launch of two new funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. These funds offer innovative solutions for investors seeking exposure to companies focused on listed real assets including global tech-focused real estate, renewables, and sustainable infrastructure.

Further, the offering of ETF Series units of BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (Ticker: TOWR) and BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (Ticker: GRNI) has closed and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"We are excited to offer two new mandates both as mutual fund and ETF series with Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, a firm with recognized expertise in alternatives," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "Global renewables, sustainable infrastructure and real estate tech are specialized exposures that capture two significant trends in the market and can help investors build better portfolios."

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund: Offering Series A, F, F (Hedged), I, Advisor Series, Advisor Series (Hedged) and ETF Series units. This fund aims to provide long-term growth through capital appreciation and income by primarily investing in global technology focused real estate companies, including data centers, communications infrastructure and industrials. The fund employs fundamental, bottom-up, value-based security selection.





"We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with BMO Global Asset Management and combine Brookfield's listed real assets expertise with BMO's commitment to deliver client-first, innovative solutions," said David Levi, CEO, Brookfield Public Securities Group.

Today's launch of TOWR and GRNI builds on BMO ETFs' 11 ETF listings from earlier in 2022 that included a climate-focused solution, continued income innovation, and a broadened asset allocation ETF suite.

Further information about BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund and BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund can be found at www.BMOGAM.com/alternative-assets.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2021

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG) is registered as a portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

