TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 Fund (the "Fund"), today announced that the Fund's portfolio allocation has been changed to a "protected" asset mix.

The Fund's portfolio will now consist entirely of fixed income investments (including provincial and corporate bonds) and cash equivalents until its target end date. In keeping with the Fund's investment strategies, this reallocation to a fixed income portfolio is intended to ensure the Fund is able to pay investors the Guaranteed Maturity Amount1 at its target end date.

As a result of this change, BMOII has reduced the management fees on Series A, Series D and Advisor Series units of the Fund as indicated in the table below effective as of the close of business on August 10, 2020:

Fund Current Management Fee New Management Fee BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 Fund Series A: 1.65%

Series D: 1.20%

Advisor Series: 1.65% Series A: 1.05%

Series D: 0.85%

Advisor Series: 1.05%

As previously announced on May 22, 2020, the Fund is no longer available for purchase by investors, including under any pre-authorized contribution plan.

For more information about the Fund and other BMO Mutual Funds please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

1 In order to receive the highest daily locked-in value (the "Guaranteed Maturity Amount"), investors must remain invested in the Fund until the Fund's target end date. If an investor redeems any of his or her units of the Fund prior to the target end date, the investor will receive the price per unit based on the relevant series' net asset value next determined after BMOII receives the redemption request, which may be less than the Guaranteed Maturity Amount. Please read the Fund's annual information form for important information regarding the Guaranteed Maturity Amount.

