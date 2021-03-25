BMO Global Water Solutions Tactic™ Fund to be Wound Up

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Global Water Solutions TACTIC™ Fund (the "Fund") announced today that BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the Fund, has decided to terminate the Fund on June 8, 2021 or as soon as practicable after such date. Effective today, the Fund will no longer accept additional investments.

In accordance with applicable law, the Manager may, in its discretion, on 60 days' notice to unitholders, terminate the Fund. Upon termination, following the conversion of the assets of the Fund to cash, and the satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the Fund, the units of the Fund will be redeemed and the net assets distributed to unitholders in payment of the redemption price based on the number and class of units held whereupon the Fund will terminate.

