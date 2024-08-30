TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management ("BMO GAM") today announced the following changes to its product offering:

Portfolio Manager Change

Effective on or about October 18, 2024, BMO Asset Management Inc. will replace PIMCO Canada Corp. as portfolio manager of BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund. As a consequence of this change, Pacific Investment Management Company LLC will no longer act as sub-advisor to this fund.

Series Switches and Terminations

BMO GAM intends to switch each series of securities identified as a "Terminating Series" in the following table into the corresponding Continuing Series for the relevant fund on or about November 22, 2024:

Fund Terminating Series Continuing Series BMO Asset Allocation Fund Classic Series Advisor Series BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund Series G Series A BMO Diversified Income Portfolio Series R Series T6 BMO Global Monthly Income Fund Series R Series T6 BMO International Equity ETF Fund Series G Series A BMO Money Market Fund Series M Series A BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund Series R Series T6 BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund Series G Series A BMO U.S. Equity Fund Classic Series Advisor Series

As a result of these switches, investors will benefit from enhanced scale and, in the case of each fund other than BMO Global Monthly Income Fund, the Continuing Series has a lower cost of ownership compared to its corresponding Terminating Series.

Each Terminating Series is now closed to new investors and will be terminated on or about November 22, 2024.

For more information about the funds, please visit Mutual Funds | BMO Global Asset Management (bmogam.com)

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

