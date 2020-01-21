BMO Financial Group Recognized for Fifth Year in a Row by Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth year in a row. The global index recognizes companies committed to gender equality and inclusivity within the workplace and the community, and publicly demonstrates each company's commitment to equality and advancing women. This year, the index has expanded to include nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries.

"Our global leadership in the area of gender inclusion is reflective of BMO's focus on building an inclusive society with zero barriers to inclusion," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer & Head, People & Culture at BMO Financial Group. "Our purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life compels our actions in this space, and we thank Bloomberg for the recognition of these efforts for the fifth year in a row."

"We're also responding to the call for action with women entrepreneurs. This award celebrates our commitment to women business owners, to gender equality within our workforce and inclusive economic opportunity in our communities, which contribute to strengthening the economy on a local and global scale," adds Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Financial Group.

BMO Financial Group is committed to diversity and inclusion through several initiatives including:

Fostering women in leadership

BMO is committed to gender equality in its workplace. That's why for the past five years, women continue make up 40 per cent of its senior leaders, while a third of its board members are also women.

BMO Alliance for Women, BMO's largest Enterprise Resource Group, with over 3,000 members, is dedicated to championing the inclusion, connection, development, advancement, and support of women for the betterment of BMO's business, communities and culture.

In 2019, BMO announced that by 2025 it will double the bank's industry leading support for women entrepreneurs, including increasing the team of dedicated business relationship managers.

Providing support and resources

BMO is a leader in its commitment to supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs and investors:

In 2019, BMO, in partnership with the Government of Canada , committed to designing and delivering a training program for women's organizations across Canada to improve their strategic and financial planning. The webcasts were available at no cost to all women's organizations nationally, including those that applied under the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Capacity-building Fund.

, committed to designing and delivering a training program for women's organizations across to improve their strategic and financial planning. The webcasts were available at no cost to all women's organizations nationally, including those that applied under the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Capacity-building Fund.

Supporting women entrepreneurs' access to credit to grow their businesses – In 2018, it announced $3 billion in capital would be available over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women, which will also create new jobs and strengthen communities.

in capital would be available over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women, which will also create new jobs and strengthen communities.

BMO for Women connects female investors and business owners to support, advice and tools – BMO for Women is a first of its kind team dedicated to developing an understanding of the wealth and business needs of women, and supporting them with digital tools, research sponsorships of organizations, and more.

Empowering women in the community

BMO is committed to closing the fairness gap giving women everywhere the opportunity to be leaders, catalyzers and builders—and grow the good for themselves and their communities:

In 2019 BMO was the first Canadian bank to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, an initiative launched in 2010 by UN Women and the UNGC, which offers a platform to mobilize business action for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



For the past two years BMO was the lead sponsor of Plan International Canada's "Girls Belong Here" initiative inspired by International Day of the Girl. During this program 12 young women shadowed BMO executives in Canada , the U.S. and the U.K which showcased different career opportunities within the organization for future women leaders.

, the U.S. and the U.K which showcased different career opportunities within the organization for future women leaders.

BMO Celebrating Women – BMO celebrates successful women who have given back to their communities or achieved success in business. Since 2012, BMO Celebrating Women has honoured more than 170 women in communities across Canada and the United States .

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Inquiries: Kelsey Rutherford, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996, Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOMedia