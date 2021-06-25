BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

This fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies of any size of market capitalization.

To support this objective, ZACE uses a model encapsulating Mr. Belski's latest U.S. strategy research regarding the S&P 1500, sectors, industries, and style preferences. The portfolio tactically incorporates best ideas, stock picks and Mr. Belski's broad strategy and investment thesis.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading provider for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to provide compelling solutions to partner with advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs, such as core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with factor ETFs. Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs .

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

