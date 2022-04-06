BMO ETFs Opens the Market
Apr 06, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Kevin Gopaul, President, BMO Exchange Traded Funds ("BMO ETFs") and Karen Khalil, Canada Region Head, Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions, and their teams joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of two new ETFs: BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (TSX: GRNI) and BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (TSX: TOWR).
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
