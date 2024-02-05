TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that 19 BMO exchange traded funds (BMO ETFs) and four BMO mutual funds have been recognized by Fundata for the 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards and that BMO had the highest number of ETF awards among all fund providers rated by Fundata.

The FundGrade A+® Awards are presented annually to investment funds and their managers that have delivered consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year.

"BMO is committed to helping investors make progress towards their financial goals and we are proud to be recognized by Fundata as a top performer," said Sara Petrcich, Head of Exchange Traded Funds and Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "Innovation is a cornerstone of BMO GAM's product line up as we continue to put the client first in every step of our decision-making process."

Fund Name CIFSC Category1 Fund

Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 BMO Conservative ETF (ZCON) Global Fixed Income Balanced 488 2020-01-31 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF (ZDB) Canadian Fixed Income 311 2015-01-31 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (ZWE) European Equity 78 2016-01-31 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF (ZGI) Global Infrastructure Equity 65 2014-01-31 BMO Growth ETF (ZGRO) Global Equity Balanced 704 2020-01-31 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF (ZDH) International Equity 370 2016-01-31 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZLC) Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 10 2014-01-31 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB) Canadian Equity 360 2014-01-31 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZMP) Canadian Fixed Income 311 2014-01-31 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ZGQ) Global Equity 1095 2015-01-31 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM) International Equity 370 2014-01-31 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZEQ) European Equity 78 2015-01-31] BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGG) Global Equity 1095 2015-01-31 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (ZUQ) U.S. Equity 794 2015-01-31 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP) U.S. Equity 794 2014-01-31 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (ZMID) U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 153 2021-01-31 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZCS) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 161 2014-01-31 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (ZTIP) Global Fixed Income 219 2022-01-31 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTS) Global Fixed Income 219 2019-01-31 BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund U.S. Equity 794 2021-01-31 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund Multi-Sector Fixed Income 139 2019-01-31 BMO Target Education 2040 Portfolio 2035+ Target Date Portfolio 21 2021-01-31 BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 153 2019-01-31



_____________________________

1 Canadian Investment Funds Standard Committee (CIFSC)

2 Number of peers in each category.

3 The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2023

For more information please visit: www.bmo.com/gam/ca

The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 23 per cent market share in Canada1, and $97.5 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2023

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Fundata Canada Inc.'s FundGrade A+® Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Performance for BMO Conservative ETF (TSX: ZCON) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 10.29%; 3 years, 1.15%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 4.34% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO Discount Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZDB) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 6.59%; 3 years, -2.97%; 5 years, 1.33%; and since inception, 2.09% (2014-02-10).

Performance for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX: ZWE) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 14.67%; 3 years, 11.09%; 5 years, 8.83%; and since inception, 7.02% (2015-09-09).

Performance for BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF (TSX: ZGI) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, -0.64%; 3 years, 9.58%; 5 years, 8.09%; and 10 years, 8.27%.

Performance for BMO Growth ETF (TSX: ZGRO) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 14.65%; 3 years, 5.62%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 7.91% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX: ZDH) for the period ending December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 18.62%; 3 years, 13.30%; 5 years, 9.61%; and since inception, 7.74% (2015-09-02).

Performance for BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZLC) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 11.69%; 3 years, -4.31%; 5 years, 1.97%; and 10 years, 3.87%.

Performance for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLB) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 9.39%; 3 years, 10.22%; 5 years, 10.64%; and 10 years 10.32%.

Performance for BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZMP) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 6.14%; 3 years, --2.47%; 5 years, 1.43%; and 10 years, 2.47%.

Performance for BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZGQ) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 29.23%; 3 years, 8.51%; 5 years, 15.02%; and since inception, 13.12% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZDM) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 18.37%; 3 years, 9.82%; 5 years, 10.43%; and 10 years, 7.27%.

Performance for BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZEQ) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 14.85%; 3 years, 7.99%; 5 years, 12.27%; and since inception, 9.46% (2014-02-10).

Performance for BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX: ESGG) for the period December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 22.75%; 3 years, 9.37%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception 9.54% (2020-01-16)

Performance for BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZUQ) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 32.66%; 3 years, 11.26%; 5 years, 16.78%; and since inception, 15.27% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: ZSP) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 23.08%; 3 years, 11.11%; 5 years, 14.59%; and 10 years, 14.09%.

Performance for BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF500 Index ETF (TSX: ZMID) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 13.54%; 3 years, 9.07%; and since inception 8.92% (2020-02-05)

Performance for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZCS) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 6.58%; 3 years, 0.38%; 5 years, 2.32%; and 10 years, 2.21%.

Performance for BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (NEO: ZTIP) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 2.36%; 3 years, N/A; 5 years, N/A; and since inception 3.77% (2021-01-20).

Performance for BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZTS) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 1.97%; 3 years, 0.27%; 5 years, 0.35%; and since inception 0.84% (2017-02-28).

Performance for BMO Low Volatility U.S. Equity ETF Fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, -4.17%; 3 years, 6.65%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 5.95% (2020-08-17).

Performance for BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (Series A)for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 8.08%; 3 years, -0.96%; 5 years, 2.38%; and since inception, 1.74% (2018-05-14).

Performance for BMO Target Education 2040 Portfolio (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 10.65%; 3 years, 4.76%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 6.22% (2020-08-17).

Performance for BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as followed: 1 year, 13.21%; 3 years, 11.57%; 5 years, 12.03%; and since inception, 8.06% (2018-05-14).

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996