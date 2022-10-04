BMO Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from the BMO ETF team with Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) joined Graham Mackenzie, Head of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the BMO ETF Forum in Vancouver and to close the market.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada, and $80.6 billion in assets under management.

