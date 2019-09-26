BMO Canadian Top 15 Small Cap TACTIC™ Fund and BMO U.S. Top 15 Small Cap TACTIC™ Fund to be Wound Up

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Canadian Top 15 Small Cap TACTIC™ Fund and BMO U.S. Top 15 Small Cap TACTIC™ Fund (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") announced today that BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the Funds, has decided to terminate the Funds on December 13, 2019 or as soon as practicable after such date. Effective today, the Funds will no longer accept additional investments.

In accordance with applicable law, the Manager may, in its discretion, on 60 days' notice to unitholders, terminate the applicable Fund. Upon termination, following the conversion of the assets of the applicable Fund to cash, and the satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the applicable Fund, the units of the applicable Fund will be redeemed and the net assets distributed to unitholders in payment of the redemption price based on the number and class of units held whereupon the applicable Fund will terminate.

