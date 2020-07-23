BMO Asset Management Inc. Launches Two New Currency Options for Quality Investing

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today launched two new series of BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF, providing investors with more currency choice.

"This is a natural extension to our ETF lineup, as we have seen an increase in interest around the quality factor and its performance in the current market environment," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "These new series will complement our shelf and provide investors with greater choice in terms of currency."

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) (ZUQ.F)

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units) (ZUQ.U)

This ETF delivers exposure to U.S. high quality stocks that are based on three main fundamental variables: high return on equity; stable year-over-year earnings growth; and low financial leverage. The ETF can be a core holding or provide effective diversification in a portfolio of factor strategies.

The offering of the new ETF series has closed, and they will begin trading on the TSX today.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership

Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $987 billion as of April 30, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

