The launch includes four new ETF series expanding options on existing funds

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMO AM) today launched 10 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listings, expanding its suite of ESG ETFs to include a climate-focused solution, continued income innovation, and a broadened asset allocation ETF suite.

"With the effects of climate change more palpable than ever, we wanted to expand our ESG offerings for clients who want to invest in the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Our new climate-focused ETF concentrates on the 'E' in ESG and provides investors a solution to closely align their investments and environmental values," said Mark Raes, Head of Product (Canada), BMO Global Asset Management.

"We continue to be leaders in innovative fixed income solutions with the launch of our new Discount Bond ETFs, where we have segmented the discount bond market into Short-Term and Corporate exposures, where the yield to maturity and coupon are more aligned for investors with taxable accounts," continued Mr. Raes. "We are also excited to bring an all-equity asset allocation ETF to market – building out our ETF line-up to provide investors diversified market exposure with automatic rebalancing, in one trade and at a low cost."

The new ETFs and ETF series include:

Climate

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF (ZGRN): This ETF seeks to replicate the performance of MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned Equity Index, a portfolio of global climate-focused equities.

Equity

BMO Japan Index ETF (ZJPN/ZJPN.F): This ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive GBS Japan Large - Mid Cap Index.

Income

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF (ZCDB): This ETF invests in corporate fixed income securities issued domestically in Canada that trade near or below par value with a remaining effective term to maturity between one and ten years.

This ETF invests in corporate fixed income securities issued domestically in that trade near or below par value with a remaining effective term to maturity between one and ten years. BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF (ZSDB): This ETF invests in corporate and government short-term fixed income securities issued domestically in Canada that trade near or below par value with a remaining term to maturity between one and five years.

Asset Allocation

BMO All-Equity ETF (ZEQT): This ETF invests in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity securities; it is an expansion of our Asset Allocation ETF suite.

Additionally, BMO AM is expanding its currency options with the USD Unit extensions and adding a six per cent payout series with the T extension.

New Series

BMO Covered Call Banks ETF USD Units (ZWB.U)

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF USD Units (ZPR.U)

BMO Monthly Income ETF USD Units (ZMI.U)

BMO Balanced ETF T6 Payout Series (ZBAL.T)

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

