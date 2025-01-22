TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM), the manager of the BMOAM Funds, today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain BMOAM Funds. These changes will be reflected in the applicable ETF Facts as part of the renewal of the simplified prospectus for the BMOAM Funds, which is expected to be filed on or about January 23, 2025.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by BMOAM to determine the risk level of the BMOAM Funds.

Effective immediately, the risk ratings for the following BMOAM Funds have changed as set out below:

Fund Ticker

Symbol Previous Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB Medium Medium to High BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE Medium Medium to High BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL Low to Medium Medium BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL Medium to High Medium BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL.F Medium Low to Medium BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD Medium Low to Medium BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID Medium Medium to High BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG Medium Low to Medium

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with investments in funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMOAM Funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMOAM Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. All investments involve risk. The value of a mutual fund can go down as well as up and you could lose money. The risk of a mutual fund is rated based on the volatility of the mutual fund's returns using the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. Historical volatility doesn't tell you how volatile a mutual fund will be in the future. A mutual fund with a risk rating of "low" can still lose money.

BMOAM Funds are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Further information about BMOAM Funds can be found at www.bmogam.com.

