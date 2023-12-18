TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the 2023 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 28, 2023 will receive the 2023 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2024.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs Ticker Reinvested Distribution ($) BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.000 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI $0.000 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.000 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN $0.000 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB $0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.000 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ $0.000 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD $0.840 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN $1.290 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO $0.000 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.160 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB $0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK $0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH $0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU $0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.000 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB $0.000 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH $0.000 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F $0.000 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF $0.000 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM $0.420 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC $0.000 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL $0.110 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI $0.500 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB $0.000 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO $0.000 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.000 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB $0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U $0.000 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN $0.000 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F $0.000 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG $0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U $0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.000 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.000 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL $0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F $0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U $0.000 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.000 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.000 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM $0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U $0.000 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN $0.000 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ $0.000 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA $0.140 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC $0.130 BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF ZCH $0.180 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE $0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM $0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA $0.000 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM $0.170 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ $0.000 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG $0.000 BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF ZID $0.460 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY $0.000 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F $0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ $3.190 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F $2.060 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U $2.330 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU $0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ $6.110 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ $0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)* ZNQ.U $0.000 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.000 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE $0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP $0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U $0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID $0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F $0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U $0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML $0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F $0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U $0.000 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU $0.000 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN $0.200 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L $0.210 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.000 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L $0.100 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L $0.160 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB $0.000 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP $0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F $0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U $0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS $0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U $0.000 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.050 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.230 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U $0.370 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U $0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U $0.000 BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS $0.000 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) TIPS.F $0.000 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* TIPS.U $0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM $0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U $0.000 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB $0.000 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT $0.000 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG $0.135 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL $0.000 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.000 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF ZEBA $0.000 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $0.060 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.000 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON $0.000 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB $0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U $0.000 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.000 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.000 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.000 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.000 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.000 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.000 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT $0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.000 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.000 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.000 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC $0.000 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU $0.000 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB $1.180 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE $0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI $0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD $0.000 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU $1.940 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U $2.290 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH $0.870 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.150 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U $0.410 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.000 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.000 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U $0.000 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB $0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L $0.650 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V $0.700 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U $0.000 BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA $0.000 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT $0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U $0.000 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.335 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U $0.385 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.170 BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ETF Series) ARKG $0.000 BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ETF Series) ARKK $0.000 BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ETF Series) ARKW $1.230 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR $0.000 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI $0.000 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB $0.000 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV $0.210 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT $0.190 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ $0.000 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC $0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF $0.000 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN $0.000 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT $0.000 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB $0.000 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.000 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC $0.000 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN $0.000 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB $0.000 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD $0.000 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE $0.000 BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUGE $0.000 BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUVE $0.040 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN $0.000

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada2, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

2Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

