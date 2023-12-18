BMO Announces Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the 2023 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 28, 2023 will receive the 2023 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2024.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs

Ticker

Reinvested Distribution ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

$0.000

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

$0.000

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

$0.000

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

$0.000

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

$0.000

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

$0.000

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

$0.000

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

$0.840

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

$1.290

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.160

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

$0.000

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.000

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

$0.000

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

$0.000

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

$0.000

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

$0.000

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

$0.420

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

$0.000

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

$0.110

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

$0.500

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

$0.000

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

$0.000

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

$0.000

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

$0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

$0.000

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

$0.000

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

$0.000

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

$0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

$0.000

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.000

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.000

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

$0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

$0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

$0.000

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.000

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.000

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

$0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

$0.000

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

$0.000

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

$0.000

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

$0.140

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

$0.130

BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZCH

$0.180

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

$0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

$0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

$0.000

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

$0.170

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

$0.000

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

$0.000

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZID

$0.460

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

$0.000

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

$0.000

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

$3.190

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

$2.060

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

$2.330

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

$0.000

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

$6.110

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

$0.000

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZNQ.U

$0.000

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.000

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

$0.000

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

$0.000

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

$0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

$0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

$0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

$0.000

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

$0.000

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

$0.000

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

$0.000

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

$0.000

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

$0.200

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.000

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

$0.210

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.000

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

$0.100

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

$0.160

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

$0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

$0.000

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

$0.050

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

$0.230

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

$0.370

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

$0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

$0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

$0.000

BMO US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

$0.000

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

TIPS.F

$0.000

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

TIPS.U

$0.000

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

$0.000

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

$0.000

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

$0.000

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

$0.000

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

$0.135

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

$0.000

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

$0.000

BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF

ZEBA

$0.000

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

$0.060

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

$0.000

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

$0.000

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

$0.000

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

$0.000

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

$0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.000

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.000

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

$0.000

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.000

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.000

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.000

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

$0.000

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

$0.000

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

$1.180

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

$0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

$0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

$0.000

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

$1.940

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

$2.290

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

$0.870

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.150

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

$0.410

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.000

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.000

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

$0.000

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

$0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

$0.650

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

$0.700

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

$0.000

BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUEA

$0.000

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

$0.000

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$0.000

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

$0.000

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.000

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.335

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

$0.385

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

$0.170

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ETF Series)

ARKG

$0.000

BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ETF Series)

ARKK

$0.000

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ETF Series)

ARKW

$1.230

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

$0.000

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

$0.000

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

$0.000

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

$0.210

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

$0.190

BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGEQ

$0.000

BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGHC

$0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

$0.000

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

$0.000

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

$0.000

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

$0.000

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.000

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFC

$0.000

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFN

$0.000

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

$0.000

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

$0.000

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZACE

$0.000

BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUGE

$0.000

BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUVE

$0.040

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)

WOMN

$0.000

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP,ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada2, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
2Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

