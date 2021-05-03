BMO Announces $250,000 Donation to Organizations Supporting Global Emergency COVID-19 Relief Efforts

BMO joins banks in Canada in responding to urgent need for global COVID-19 relief

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group announced today it will donate $250,000 to support organizations helping those around the world impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. BMO's contribution comes alongside contributions from seven Canadian banks collectively donating more than $1.15 million to international relief organizations.

BMO's donation will be directed to UNICEF, the WHO Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross and will serve the needs of those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to BMO's commitment today, the bank previously announced a $1 million donation to United Way to support gaps in community services urgently needed for vulnerable individuals impacted by the public health, social and economic consequences of COVID-19.

Those wishing to support international organizations with on-the-ground support can visit: UNICEF Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and the WHO Foundation.

