Bluestone Provides an Update on Cerro Blanco

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Bluestone Resources Inc. ( TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is focused on the development of the Cerro Blanco Gold Project. A recently completed Feasibility Study (see press release February 22, 2022) demonstrated a robust, rapid pay-back, high-grade operation that will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at a first quartile all-in sustaining cost.

Bluestone has made significant progress in advancing the Cerro Blanco Project and as a result has drawn attention from certain anti-mining groups, that are known in the region for spreading misinformation on the impacts of development projects, such as Cerro Blanco. The Company is aware of a referendum that was held yesterday in the Municipality of Asuncion Mita that was organized by anti-mining advocates.

These anti-mining groups formed a biased commission (the "Commission") to organize a referendum that unfairly portrayed public opinion on future mining activities within the municipal limits.

The Commission responsible for the vote is fully comprised of individuals with an anti-mining agenda. During the referendum process several biased and illegal activities were observed. Bluestone has been advised by its legal counsel that the referendum will not be legally binding. Furthermore, a legal injunction was filed against the referendum and a Judge in department of Jutiapa, where the project is located, ruled that it be suspended. Regardless of this ruling, the Commission holding the illegitimate vote continued to proceed against the orders of the court. Due to the injunction against the vote, the Company did not actively participate.

The referendum is against the recommendations of the Central Government, no entity other than the relevant federal governmental agencies have the legal jurisdiction over mining licenses in Guatemala. The governing electoral body of Guatemala (Supreme Electoral Tribunal) has refused to participate and has even refused to provide a registered list of voters.

Furthermore, it is believed that voting results contained a number of votes from unregistered individuals residing outside of the area of influence. Additionally, the Commission that was comprised of individuals with anti-mining agendas was responsible for counting the votes. International accepted standards for a vote of this nature were not followed or considered. The results reflect an outcome that is not transparent or in line with the Company's understanding of the sentiment towards the project.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented "This referendum is clearly unconstitutional and filled with irregularities. We are disappointed with the actions of these groups who use these biased referendums to create doubt and uncertainty around responsible mining projects such as Cerro Blanco. Our goal is to continue to develop Cerro Blanco and provide socioeconomic benefits that transform communities through employment and economic opportunity, while operating in an environmentally safe and socially responsible manner. We at Bluestone, do not believe the results of this referendum reflect the overall community sentiment towards the project."

The Company will provide further information on this matter as it becomes available.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco Gold Project, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company released the results of a Feasibility Study for the Project, outlining an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr at head grades of +2.0 g/t gold. The Project will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at an all-in sustaining cost of $629/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 14-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | Chief Executive Officer & Director

www.bluestoneresources.ca

