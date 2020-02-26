BlueRush to Launch IndiVideo Mortgage Decision Tool with Navy Federal Credit Union

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, announced a new partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the world, to build a Mortgage Decision Tool powered by BlueRush's personalized video platform, IndiVideo.

IndiVideo uses interactive questions to generate personalized videos that equip members with the knowledge required to select the best mortgage for their situation. The visual medium combined with personalized storytelling simplifies complex information and increases engagement throughout the mortgage decision journey.

"We're seeing time and time again that people struggle to understand their mortgage options," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "Our interactive personalized video technology solves this challenge by blending customer data, interactivity, and video to offer a cost-efficient, high-impact experience. We're thrilled to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union and use IndiVideo to bridge the gap in member mortgage education."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", ‎‎"potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar ‎expressions as they relate ‎to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All ‎statements other than statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements ‎reflect the Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors ‎or assumptions were applied in providing forward-‎looking information. Many factors could cause the actual ‎results, performance or achievements that may be ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking ‎information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or uncertainties ‎materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ‎ability to implement business ‎strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the ‎availability of funds and ‎resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers ‎and local partners; ‎competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and ‎business ‎conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the ‎‎Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at ‎‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions ‎‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ ‎materially ‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified ‎in its entirety by ‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the ‎accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in ‎this press ‎release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to ‎publicly update ‎or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. ‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391‎, [email protected]; Dave Badun, CFO, Tel: 416-203-0618‎, [email protected]

Related Links

bluerush.com

