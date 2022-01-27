BlueRush Signs $850,000 Services Agreement to Support U.S. Alternative Lender's Digital Transformation Efforts

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQBX: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, is pleased to announce it has signed a major services contract representing $850,000 of revenue with an alternative financial lender. This 12-month retainer contract commencing January 1, 2022 is expected to achieve a 40% gross margin.

For the new services contract, BlueRush work will encompass video, web, mobile, application as well as AI-driven chat to optimize the lender's transformation into a digital-first company. The client has hundreds of locations across Canada and the U.S. and is seeking to strengthen its online presence while expanding its product offering.

"We are pleased to be an integral part of our client's digital transformation journey." says Larry Lubin, BlueRush President and Cofounder. "Our range of expertise in developing best in class digital experiences for customers, combined with our extensive work in the financial services sector, makes us uniquely positioned to partner with this lender in transforming them from a primarily brick-and-mortar business into a digital-first, omnichannel entity."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]