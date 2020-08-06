BlueRush Launches Self-Serve Functionality for IndiVideo Interactive Personalized Video Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, announced the launch of new self-serve functionality for its personalized video platform, IndiVideo. This functionality will allow companies to easily create, personalize, and deploy videos on their own.

Leading financial institutions and global brands in other verticals currently use IndiVideo to power their personalized video experiences. To date, these experiences were created and deployed by BlueRush. The self-serve platform integrates with Adobe After-Effects to make the technology accessible to the client's in-house creative teams or with their existing creative agencies. Customers can also now transform pre-existing videos by adding personalization, interactivity, calls to action, accessibility and analytics.

"We realize that the vast majority of existing video content is generic," said Len Smofsky, Executive Vice-President of BlueRush. "These videos are often unoptimized, untracked, and non-compliant. Our customers are looking for cost-effective ways to improve their video marketing performance. We've built the self-serve functionality so that any user can enhance generic video with personalization, interactive CTAs, data tracking to analyze performance, and closed-captions and audio transcripts for full accessibility compliance."

"This is BlueRush's biggest product release to date. We believe it will significantly expand our company's reach with a lower barrier of entry," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "Recognized for our platform's scalability and security, we are the leading personalized video platform for North America's financial institutions. Our self-serve platform will enable a wider audience to easily create world-class personalized videos from scratch or optimize existing video assets."

With the release of the self-serve solution, BlueRush has introduced new IndiVideo pricing options for companies, agencies and video creators. Contact BlueRush to learn more.

About BlueRush

BlueRush recently announced impressive Year-over-Year SaaS growth for 3rd Quarter Results. Interactive Personalized Video positions BlueRush very well to support our customers during the COVID crisis and beyond. BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information please visit www.bluerush.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking ‎information" as ‎‎‎‎such term is ‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words ‎‎"may", "would", "could", ‎‎‎‎‎"should", "potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", ‎‎"believe", "estimate", "expect" and ‎‎‎‎similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Company, including the new functionality of IndiVideo significantly expanding the Company's reach, are ‎intended to identify forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information. All statements other than statements of ‎‎historical fact may be forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's ‎current views and ‎intentions with respect to ‎‎‎‎future events, and current information available to ‎the Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, ‎‎‎‎uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors ‎or assumptions were applied in providing forward-‎‎‎‎‎looking information. Many factors could ‎cause the actual results, performance or achievements that ‎‎‎‎may be ‎expressed or implied by ‎such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein ‎‎‎‎should one or ‎more of ‎these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: ‎‎‎‎changes in ‎law; the ‎ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state ‎‎‎‎of the ‎capital markets; the ‎availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business ‎‎‎‎‎model; dependence on key suppliers ‎and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of ‎any ‎‎‎‎litigation; general economic, market and ‎business conditions; and risks related to COVID-19 ‎including ‎‎‎‎various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental ‎‎authorities ‎to try to ‎limit the ‎‎‎‎pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business ‎‎‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎‎‎‎self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to ‎markets, economic ‎‎activity, ‎‎‎‎‎financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of ‎general economic conditions ‎‎‎‎‎including ‎a ‎possible national or global recession; as well as those ‎risk factors discussed or ‎referred to in ‎‎‎‎disclosure documents filed by the Company with the ‎securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎‎‎‎‎provinces of Canada and available at ‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an ‎‎‎‎unexpected ‎manner, or should ‎assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove ‎‎‎‎incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any ‎‎‎‎such forward-looking ‎information is ‎expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎‎‎‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume ‎responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such ‎‎‎‎forward-‎looking information. The forward-looking ‎information included in this press release is made ‎‎‎‎as ‎of the date of this press release and the Company ‎undertakes no obligation to publicly update ‎or ‎‎‎‎revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by ‎applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the ‎‎‎‎policies of the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this ‎‎‎‎release.‎

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

