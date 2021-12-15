BlueRush Grants Incentive Options

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, announces that its board of directors has granted incentive stock options exercisable for up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.125 per share for five years. All options have been granted to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, will vest over three years with the initial vesting after 1 year and are subject to a TSX Venture Exchange four-month ‎hold.‎

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, BlueRush Inc.‎, Tel: 416-457-9391‎, [email protected]