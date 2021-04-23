BlueRush Grants Incentive Options

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announces that its board of directors has granted incentive stock options exercisable for an aggregate of up to 7,250,000 common shares of the Company at $0.16 per share for five years. All options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and will vest over three years with the initial vesting after 1 year.

Interactive Personalized Video (IPV) positions BlueRush very well to continue supporting our customers during the COVID crisis and beyond. BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning IPV platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

