BlueRush Forms Distribution Partnership with Nikia Dx to Drive IndiVideo™ Market Penetration in the U.S.

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announced that it has formed a distribution partnership with Nikia Dx, curators of disruptive innovations specializing in digital customer engagement solutions for enterprise customers.

Under terms of the distribution partnership, Nikia Dx will promote BlueRush's IndiVideo™ platform to its extensive client network, including leading insurance, financial services, and utility companies. Nikia Dx's mandate is to globally curate disruptive customer engagement innovations and connect these technologies with institutions seeking transformational competitive advantage. Nikia Dx's strong U.S. presence is expected to help BlueRush drive market penetration of IndiVideo in the U.S. and other markets.

"We are delighted to partner with Nikia Dx to access their strong pipeline of market opportunities," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "Nikia DX has relationships in a number of industries that are expected to benefit from personalized video bills and statements which we believe are the future of IndiVideo. Since these documents are sent in such high volumes, and IndiVideo is highly scalable, there is a significant opportunity to add personalized videos to increase loyalty, engagement, retention, and investment in products or services, while capturing valuable data-driven insights."

"We are focused on realizing the promise of customer engagement for our clients through disruptive digital solutions," said Phil Santoni, CEO of Nikia Dx. "Our team has been effectively delivering strategic transformation solutions in every business sector, unlocking assets and creating business value for our clients for more than 30 years. We see exciting market opportunities for BlueRush's IndiVideo platform."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including, the anticipated results, if any, of the distribution relationship, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information, including, Nikia DX's relationships and distribution services resulting in new clients for the Company. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, steve.taylor@bluerush.com; Dave Badun, CFO, Tel: 416-203-0618, dave.badun@bluerush.com

