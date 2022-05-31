BLUERUSH CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARE UNITS

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or ‎‎the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video creation Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announces that it has closed its previously announced private ‎placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price ‎of $0.064 (equivalent to US$0.05) per Unit. The Company issued, on a non-brokered private placement basis to Canadian investors, an aggregate of 8,434,375 Units for gross ‎proceeds of $539,800. Each Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Company, and (ii) one-half of one ‎transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company ‎Share at a price of $0.096 (equivalent to US$0.075) per share until forty-eight (48) months following closing, subject to acceleration.‎

In connection with the closing, the Company paid Canaccord Genuity Corp.‎ a cash finders fee equal to $2,800 and issued them 43,750 broker warrants with each such broker warrant exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.064 per share for sixty (60) months.‎

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a ‎statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: statements with respect to the Offering; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; the general impact of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com . Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]