BlueRush Announces US$200,000 Agreement with Leading North American Lender

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has entered into an agreement with a key North American financial services lender to transform their digital client experience leveraging BlueRush's IndiVideo Platform.

With over 500 locations in Canada and the U.S., the lender offers a range of financial services. BlueRush aims to optimize the lender's digital presence by improving the lender's North American web properties, application flow and app design. The initial contract is focused on the digital transformation efforts and includes an initial subscription for IndiVideo. The total contract value can be up to and exceed US$200,000.

"Businesses need to implement digital solutions that provide a personalized, authentic and engaging client experience," states Steve Taylor, BlueRush CEO. "We are excited by the ongoing adoption of IndiVideo. There is increasing demand to include Personalized Video as an arrow in the communications quiver."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

