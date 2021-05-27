BlueRush Announces Partnership with Leading Customer Communications Management Provider FCI

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, proudly announces their partnership with leading Indian software firm, FCI Pvt. Ltd ("FCI").

The strategic partnership provides FCI with a BlueRush reseller agreement, enabling FCI, a customer communications management organization, to resell BlueRush's IndiVideo solution. The partnership also provides FCI with a creative licensing agreement, enabling FCI to create and manage IndiVideo solutions within the local market.

"We are thrilled to partner with FCI, an organization that is a proven innovator in the customer communications management space. Their impressive roster of clients, including ICICI and TATA, provide BlueRush with access to India's most highly regarded corporations," states Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "India represents a strategic market for BlueRush, given the region's rapid adoption of marketing technology and a market that is focused on optimizing customer experiences in every industry."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with BlueRush, a leading provider of interactive personalized video platform. It is going to be exciting to work towards a similar mission of taking companies closer to their customers with the help of our solutions. BlueRush's cutting edge video personalization technology will help us further strengthen our offering and ROI to our customers," said Amit Sawhney, CEO of FCI.

The partnership signifies a key milestone for BlueRush as it continues its global expansion. During 2021, BlueRush has signed partnership agreements with vendors located in Indonesia, India, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"The personalized video market is seeing ongoing growth, as organizations are making significant investments in their digital acceleration strategies," continues Taylor. "Personalized video is helping organizations achieve these objectives by providing automated yet high touch experiences for clients at scale."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

Interactive Personalized Video positions BlueRush very well to continue supporting our customers during the COVID crisis and beyond.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com

About FCI

FCI is a leading customer communications management company that helps consumer facing businesses create meaningful conversations with their customers at every touchpoint across their preferred channels. FCI works with companies of all sizes in the banking, financial services, insurance, utility, telecom and healthcare industries. Having a global delivery centre with 200+ customers and 96%+ customer satisfaction rate FCI helps companies revamp their customer-facing communications with real-time engagement, automation, digital self-service, and future readiness for delivering superior customer experience.

For more information, visit: https://fci-ccm.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as ‎‎such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", ‎‎‎"should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and ‎‎similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking ‎‎information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking ‎‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to ‎‎future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, ‎‎uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-‎‎looking information. Many factors could ‎cause the actual results, performance or achievements that ‎‎may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking ‎information to vary from those described herein ‎‎should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. ‎These factors include, without ‎limitation: ‎changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue ‎business ‎opportunities; state ‎of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue ‎operations; ‎a novel business ‎model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the ‎outcome and cost of ‎any ‎litigation; the general impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as general ‎economic, market and ‎business ‎conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in ‎disclosure documents filed ‎by the Company ‎with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of Canada and available ‎at www.sedar.com. Should ‎any factor affect the Company in an ‎unexpected manner, or should ‎assumptions underlying the forward-looking ‎information prove ‎incorrect, the actual results or events ‎may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any ‎such forward-looking information is ‎expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary ‎statement. ‎Moreover, the Company does not ‎assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such ‎‎forward-looking information. The ‎forward-looking information included in this press release is made as ‎of the ‎date of this press release ‎and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or ‎revise any forward-‎looking ‎information, other than as required by applicable law.‎

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

Related Links

bluerush.com

