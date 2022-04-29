BLUERUSH ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

‎ ‎/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION ‎IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or ‎‎the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video creation Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announces that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to complete the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of common share units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$6,000,000, by no later than May 31, 2022.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but ‎‎not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, ‎including the ‎approval of the TSXV.‎

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a ‎statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: statements with respect to the Offering; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including receipt of irrevocable subscription agreements from subscribers and all closing conditions being satisfied or waived. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; the general impact of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com . Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

