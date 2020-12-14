BlueRush Announces Appointment of Chris Rasmussen to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV), an emerging Software as a Service ("SaaS") company providing personalized customer engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Rasmussen to the Company's Board of Directors.

Chris Rasmussen founded Doxim in 2000 with a goal to transform and improve the customer communications experience through digital engagement. Doxim has grown as the leading supplier of customer engagement software, with a focus on regulated business critical communications within financial services and healthcare markets to connect with customers.

"Chris's success in building Doxim and his 20 years in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) space will add invaluable expertise and a strong network to help accelerate our efforts in this important channel," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush.

Mr. Rasmussen has been recognized for personal and business leadership by organizations and programs including Profit 500, Deloitte Fast50, EY Entrepreneur of the Year, BDO Business Value Award and more. Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western University, has served on the Boards of various private companies and non-for-profit organizations and industry associations.

"Our Board is significantly stronger with the addition of Chris. He brings extensive experience and relevant skill-sets to BlueRush. We look forward to his expertise and guidance on strategy and governance, as the organization continues to accelerate its growth and development," added Mr. Taylor.

BlueRush will release its first quarter financial results via a press release on Friday, December 18, 2020.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

