BlueRush and InfoSlips Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate IndiVideo™ into Enhanced Digital Statements for Global Customer Base

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with InfoSlips, a digital document producer and distributor. InfoSlips designs, composites, and distributes documents that deliver rich, interactive, and engaging experiences to customers. InfoSlips has a diverse and growing client base that includes leading financial services firms in South Africa and large global companies such as Microsoft, Deloitte, Discovery, Duke Energy, and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

Under the terms of the agreement, InfoSlips will use BlueRush's IndiVideo™ platform to strengthen its digital document offerings for its client network with personalized and interactive video. BlueRush is now InfoSlips' preferred personalized customer video partner and will support InfoSlips' expansion into the U.S. and other markets. BlueRush in turn will offer the InfoSlips document composition and distribution service as a complimentary offering to IndiVideo™.

"This is an exciting partnership that will bring the IndiVideo platform to a substantial new customer base," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush, "As a leader in digital statements and document presentation, InfoSlips is already expanding our network, having introduced us to our new partner Nikia Dx. InfoSlips chose to partner with us because of our proven ability to deliver personalized videos at scale, complemented by our strong customer support capabilities. The IndiVideo platform will fit seamlessly into InfoSlips' digital document offerings to provide an outstanding personalized customer experience, while capturing valuable data-driven insights."

"With the inclusion of BlueRush's IndiVideo personalized and interactive video platform into InfoSlips documents, we will deliver improved engagement and increased adoption for our clients. As we strive to reinvent documents, we believe this partnership with BlueRush will herald a new chapter for both parties," said Alan Burger, CEO of InfoSlips.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

About InfoSlips

InfoSlips, an award-winning interactive document composition and distribution service, transforms the dull and lackluster statement-of-record documents sent to clients into interactive and engaging experiences that delight and add value. InfoSlips transforms client communications from a cost center to a profit center.

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, steve.taylor@bluerush.com; Dave Badun, CFO, Tel: 416-203-0618, dave.badun@bluerush.com

