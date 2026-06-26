BLUENERGIES PROVIDES DETAILS OF INVESTOR RELATIONS ENGAGEMENTS

TSXV: BLU | OTCQX: BLUGF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("BLU" or the "Company") further to its news releases dated March 16, 2026 and April 27, 2026 and at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is providing the following clarification with respect to its investor relations engagements.

Agreement with Mr. Doug Allen

The Company advises that at the time of entering into the consulting agreement with Mr. Allen, Mr. Allen held 30,000 common shares of the Company. Following the expiration of the initial one-year term, Mr. Allen's agreement with the Company will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis on the same compensation terms, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its provisions.

Agreement with Curzio Research, Inc.

The Company advises that at the time of entering into the agreement with Curzio Research, Inc. (the "Curzio Agreement"), Mr. Curzio held no securities of the Company. Services under the Curzio Agreement will be provided solely by Mr. Frank Curzio.

Agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

In connection with the Company's market making agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG"), ITG and not the Company will be providing the shares and/or funds for the services.

The Company will not be issuing any shares or funds from treasury in connection with the ITG Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the ITG Agreement, a monthly fee for services in the amount of $6,000 is paid by the Company to ITG on the first day of every month for the duration of the agreement. The Company has also made a $6,000 payment for the last month of services.

Agreement with Granite Point Research Inc.

The Company advises that at the time of entering into the agreement with Granite Point Research Inc., John Stephenson did not hold any securities of the Company.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa. The Company has recently partnered with TotalEnergies to explore its basin floor fan plays in Blocks LB-26, LB-30, and LB-31 covering an area of approximately 8,924 square kilometers (~2.2 million acres) located in the Harper basin, in the deep-water offshore Liberia. Additionally, the Company recently acquired a previously discovered and tested sand channel play offshore Louisiana in the shallow water Gulf of America. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this news release, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations Inquiries: Doug Allen, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]