bluecrux and Kinaxis Form Alliance to Help Companies Achieve Supply Chain Excellence

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, and bluecrux have partnered to help joint customers navigate their digital transformation journey and achieve supply chain planning excellence. Headquartered in Belgium, the bluecrux team includes more than 65 supply chain industry experts and operations consultants.

Together, bluecrux and Kinaxis will help clients connect their end-to-end supply chain to identify opportunities and manage risk and volatility. The alliance brings extensive bluecrux experience in supply chain and operations consulting and process and digital transformation, combined with the industry-leading Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and its unique concurrent planning technique that connects people, process and data to drive faster and better decision-making.

"For many years, we have distinguished ourselves from others in the market by fully concentrating on the digital planning transformation of our customers and the fusion of their physical and digital worlds. We like to call this their 'phygital' world," explains Anouk Schoenmakers, a bluecrux Partner. "As digital technologies have the potential to transform companies' value chains completely, employees also need to be able to keep up. At bluecrux, we focus on both aspects. Through our relationship with Kinaxis, we can offer our clients an expanded, market-leading approach that will help revolutionize the way they operate."

Kinaxis and bluecrux serve clients in many of the same industries including consumer products, industrial and life sciences and will initially focus on clients in the European market.

"Over the past couple of years, Kinaxis has been making great investments to expand our presence in Europe," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "bluecrux brings the knowledge in process transformation, advanced data methods and strong implementation and change management skills that align well with the growing Kinaxis customer base in Europe. We are excited to have bluecrux join the growing Kinaxis ecosystem and community of partners."

About Bluecrux

Bluecrux has been helping customers link corporate strategy, technology and employees since 2011. It has numerous international names in its customer portfolio, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Bridgestone, Toyota, Cargill and Bekaert, and supports across multiple domains, including planning, digital operations, distribution, customer management and workforce change. Bluecrux provides innovative SaaS technologies, such as Binocs & LightsOutPlanning. It also has an extensive consultancy branch, aimed specifically at business transformation. Bluecrux has offices in Europe, as well as in the United States. For more bluecrux news, go to www.bluecrux.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

