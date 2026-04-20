Bluebird Business Consulting Announces the Launch of Bluebird Ai - The Canadian Business Plan Generator

TIMMINS, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - 16107818 Canada Inc., operating as Bluebird Business Consulting, today announces the official launch of Bluebird Ai – The Canadian Business Plan Generator, an artificial intelligence-powered business planning platform designed specifically for Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners. The platform is scheduled to launch on April 20, 2026.

Bluebird Ai addresses a critical gap in the Canadian small business ecosystem by providing entrepreneurs with the tools to generate comprehensive, lender-ready business plans quickly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional business consulting services.

Solving a Real Problem for Canadian Entrepreneurs

Developing a professional business plan has historically required either significant financial investment in consulting fees or considerable time and expertise that many first-time entrepreneurs simply do not have. Bluebird Ai changes that equation by guiding users through a structured, intelligent process that produces financing-ready documentation tailored to the Canadian market.

"Entrepreneurs across Canada, particularly in smaller and underserved communities, deserve access to the same quality of business planning support that has traditionally only been available to those with the resources to hire expensive consultants," said Mike Scott, Founder of Bluebird Business Consulting. "Bluebird Ai was built to level that playing field."

Platform Highlights

Lender-Ready Business Plans -- Output is structured to meet the documentation requirements of Canadian lenders and financing programs

-- Output is structured to meet the documentation requirements of Canadian lenders and financing programs Canadian Market Relevance -- Built with Canadian regulations, programs, and market context in mind

-- Built with Canadian regulations, programs, and market context in mind Cost Efficiency -- Accessible pricing designed for early-stage entrepreneurs and small business owners

-- Accessible pricing designed for early-stage entrepreneurs and small business owners Speed -- Users can generate a comprehensive business plan in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods

How It Works

Answer 20 simple questions about your business or idea Bluebird Ai builds your plan in real time Receive a 30+ page, lender-ready PDF and Word doc in minutes

About Bluebird Business Consulting

16107818 Canada Inc., operating as Bluebird Business Consulting, is a Canadian business consulting firm dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed. Founded by Mike Scott, a business advisor with direct experience working alongside entrepreneurs in Northern Ontario, Bluebird Business Consulting brings practical, real-world insight into every product and service it offers.

www.TryBluebird.ai

www.bluebirdbusinessconsulting.com

[email protected]

Timmins, Ontario

SOURCE Bluebird Business Consulting

Media Contact: Mike Scott, Founder & Lead Consultant, Bluebird Business Consulting, [email protected], www.bluebirdbusinessconsulting.com