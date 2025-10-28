Blue Moon Metals Appoints Katy Grant as Senior Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Sustainability

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON) (OTCQX: BMOOF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Katy Grant as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Sustainability, as it continues to build out its management team to support the Company's continued growth in the development of its critical metals portfolio through construction, financing, development, exploration and M&A. Katy has also acquired 75,000 common shares in the open market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katy to Blue Moon Metals," said Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO of Blue Moon. "Her depth of experience in people, governance, and culture transformation will be instrumental as we scale our operations and deepen our commitment to responsible development. Katy's leadership will help us attract and retain top talent, strengthen our ESG performance, and foster meaningful relationships with our communities and stakeholders." In her new role, Katy will lead the Company's global HR strategy and sustainability initiatives, with a focus on embedding ESG into every facet of the business--from exploration to community impact.

Ms. Grant is a strategic human resources executive with 20 years experience in the mining industry. Before joining, Katy spent almost 10 years at Triple Flag Precious Metals as Vice President, Human Resources & Sustainability, where she built the company's people and sustainability functions from startup through IPO and expansive growth. Prior to Triple Flag, Katy consulted to various small and large-cap mining companies and spent 10 years at Barrick Mining Corporation where she was Vice President, Global Total Rewards. Katy holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Toronto Metropolitan University, is a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), a Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) and holds a Certificate in Corporate Sustainability from New York University (NYU – Sterns) in the United States. Ms. Grant brings a passion for sustainable partnership while delivering value and unlocking organizational potential through empowering individuals, fostering inclusive culture, and aligning talent with purpose.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. Major shareholders include Oaktree, Hartree, Wheaton Precious Metals, Baker Steel Resources Trust, LNS and Monial. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

