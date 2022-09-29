BLUE JAYS 2022 POSTSEASON MEDIA CREDENTIAL INFORMATION

Media applications for the potential Wild Card and American League Division Series at Rogers Centre are now open

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the postseason! Media credential applications for the potential Wild Card and American League Division Series (ALDS) at Rogers Centre are now open at credentials.mlb.com under the Toronto Blue Jays page.

Please read the below information carefully as requirements are unique for each round.

Requirements

Assignment editors must submit applications on behalf of their staff . All applications must include a high-resolution photo (JPG format) and a valid email address for each applicant. Applications missing this information will not be accepted.

. All applications must include a high-resolution photo (JPG format) and a valid email address for each applicant. Applications missing this information will not be accepted. In compliance with Major League Baseball's Health & Safety protocols, media must be "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations to gain access to restricted areas at Rogers Centre (field; home and visitors' clubhouses; photo bays; and interview room).

at Rogers Centre (field; home and visitors' clubhouses; photo bays; and interview room). This means that in addition to receiving the primary series of vaccination doses, individuals must have also received at least one additional dose(s) or "booster(s)" for which they are eligible under the CDC guidance in effect at the time ( cdc.gov ).

for which they are eligible under the CDC guidance in effect at the time ( ). Masks are required in the interview room and clubhouses.

Potential Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre

Media are permitted to use the following existing credentials:

Regular-season BBWAA



MLB-issued regular-season universal credentials



Blue Jays-issued 2022 full-season credentials



MLB-issued 2022 postseason universal credentials

Media with existing credentials must email the Blue Jays Communications department ( [email protected] ) to reserve a press box seat .

. All other media must have their assignment editor apply at credentials.mlb.com under "Wild Card Series" on the Toronto Blue Jays page.

under "Wild Card Series" on the Toronto Blue Jays page. Existing credentials or a Wild Card Series credential is required to attend a potential Workout Day at Rogers Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6 .

on . Proof of vaccination and booster must be submitted to [email protected] . Applications will not be approved until this has been received.

. Applications will not be approved until this has been received. Media do not need to re-send proof of vaccination to Blue Jays Media if it has already been submitted this season.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET .

Should the Wild Card Series be played at a venue other than Rogers Centre, an application must be made to the host club under their page on the same credential site.

Potential ALDS games at Rogers Centre

Media must apply for new credentials to the ALDS at credentials.mlb.com under "American League Division Series" on the Toronto Blue Jays page.

to the ALDS at under "American League Division Series" on the Toronto Blue Jays page. Regular-season BBWAA, MLB-issued regular-season universal credentials, and Blue Jays-issued 2022 full-season credentials are not valid for the ALDS or subsequent rounds.

Proof of vaccination and booster must be submitted to [email protected] . Applications will not be approved until this has been received.

. Applications will not be approved until this has been received. Media do not need to re-send proof of vaccination to Blue Jays Media if it has already been submitted this season.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET .

If you plan to travel for road ALDS games, an application must be made to the host club under their page on the same credential site.

Potential ALCS and World Series games at Rogers Centre

Media credentials are available through credentials.mlb.com under "Jewel Events" and are handled by MLB.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET .

For more information on ALCS and/or World Series credentials, please contact MLB Communications at [email protected] .

