BLUE HARBOUR CAPITAL SECURITIES FUND I AND BH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCE TRANSFER OF COMMON SHARES OF PETROTAL CORP. TO BH HOLDINGS LIMITED

HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - BH Holdings Limited ("BH Holdings") reports that, on June 29, 2026, Blue Harbour Capital Fund I OFC, acting on behalf of its sub-fund Blue Harbour Capital Securities Fund I (collectively, the "Fund"), in exchange for the satisfaction in full of the aggregate amount of C$10,821,220.65 owing by the Fund to BH Holdings, the Fund transferred and assigned 24,047,157 common shares of PetroTal Corp. (the "Shares") to BH Holdings in a private transaction, at a price of approximately C$0.45 per Share (the "Transfer"). Following the Transfer, BH Holdings owns 206,047,157 Shares, representing approximately 22.39% of PetroTal Corp.'s outstanding Shares, on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Transfer, BH Holdings held 182,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 19.78% of PetroTal Corp.'s outstanding Shares, on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Transfer, BH Holdings acquired 24,047,157 Shares, representing approximately 2.61% of PetroTal Corp.'s outstanding Shares, on a non-diluted basis.

BH Holdings' acquisition of 24,047,157 Shares was done solely for investment purposes. BH Holdings may take actions in the future in respect of its securityholdings in PetroTal Corp. from time to time based on the then existing facts and circumstances, which actions could include, without limitation, acquisitions or dispositions of Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise. The acquisition was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Shares were acquired from fewer than five sellers and at a price not greater than 115% of the market price of the Shares.

PetroTal Corp.'s head office is located at 16200 Park Row, Suite 310, Houston, Texas, United States, 77084.

BH Holdings' head office is located at 18/F, Rykadan One, 23 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

This press release is being issued pursuant to NI 62-104, which requires an early warning report to be filed under PetroTal Corp.'s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing further information respecting the foregoing matters. For a copy of such report or further information, you may contact:

BH Holdings Limited

18/F, Rykadan One, 23 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Attention: Miguel C. Soto

Phone: +852 3951 6687

SOURCE Blue Harbour Capital Securities Fund I and BH Holdings Limited