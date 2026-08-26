Blue Cross Travel launches largest-ever Ontario campaign to elevate awareness of travel assistance

Rather than focusing on insurance alone, the campaign reframes the conversation around what travellers value most: knowing that when the unexpected happens, an experienced team takes charge.

Travelers don't just worry about getting sick or having their trip disrupted--they worry about navigating hospitals, language barriers, unexpected costs, changing flights and difficult decisions far from home. Blue Cross Travel's assistance team manages those complexities around the clock, allowing travellers to focus on what matters most.

"This campaign is more than building our brand; it's about building confidence in travel assistance," said Mathieu Nezan, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing at Blue Cross Travel. "When travelers understand the value of expert assistance before they leave, every conversation becomes more meaningful."

Supporting the travel industry

As travel demand continues to grow, Blue Cross Travel believes greater awareness of travel assistance benefits everyone involved in the travel journey.

The new platform gives brokers, travel agencies and partners a stronger story to tell, one that reinforces the value of protecting every trip with expert assistance. By showcasing real travel situations and how Blue Cross Travel takes charge during emergencies, the campaign positions travel protection as an essential part of travelling with confidence.

Expertise that makes the difference

Travel assistance is more than answering the phone; it's coordinating complex care when every minute matters.

For more than 80 years, Blue Cross has been one of the few travel insurers to provide fully integrated, end-to-end assistance entirely in-house. Our multidisciplinary team of assistance specialists, nurses, physicians and medical experts works seamlessly with a trusted global network of accredited hospitals, healthcare providers and air ambulance partners. From the first call to a traveler's safe return home, every step is coordinated with expertise, compassion, and 24/7 support.

A campaign built on a simple human truth

The creative platform is rooted in a simple insight: travellers don't just fear what could happen abroad--they fear having to handle it alone.

Campaign messages such as "If something breaks on spring break" and "If things go south while down south" reinforce the same promise: We're on it.

By showing how Blue Cross Travel steps in when travelers need it most, the campaign positions the brand as the trusted expert who takes charge, so travelers can focus on their recovery, their loved ones and their journey.

To learn more, visit on.bluecross.ca/blue-cross-travel.

About Blue Cross Travel

Blue Cross Travel provides travel insurance and assistance services to Canadian residents and visitors to Canada and is distributed by Ontario Blue Cross® within the province of Ontario. Backed by more than 80 years of Blue Cross experience and a specialized assistance team available 24/7 worldwide, Blue Cross Travel combines comprehensive coverage with hands-on support before, during and after every trip. From the first call through the traveller's return home, its team helps coordinate care, manage unexpected situations and guide travellers every step of the way -- turning uncertainty into confidence when it matters most.

®Ontario Blue Cross is the registered tradename and trademark of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans, an association of independent Blue Cross Plans in Canada, and is licensed to the Canadian Hospital Service Association, an independent member of CABCP.

SOURCE Blue Cross Travel

Media Contact: Angélique Bernard, [email protected]