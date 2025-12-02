Blue Ant Media To Host Investor Webcast on December 4, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Ant Media Corporation (TSX: BAMI), an international streamer, production studio, and rights-management business that operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and subscription TV services internationally, today announced that it will host an investor webcast presentation on December 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM EDT.

Since completing its reverse takeover and TSX listing in August 2025, Blue Ant has made meaningful progress on its strategic growth plan, including the acquisition of U.S.-based streaming service MagellanTV and, most recently, the proposed acquisition of Thunderbird Entertainment (TSXV: TBRD) (OTCQX: THBRF).

During the webcast, Michael MacMillan, CEO and Robb Chase, CFO, will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key aspects of Blue Ant's business including corporate strategy, business model, IP portfolio, and recent M&A activity. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VSbsUaHGRm62dURgssKYRQ

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media is an international streamer, production studio, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Halifax, and Ottawa.

